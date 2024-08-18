 Skip navigation
Steelers RB Jaylen Warren leaves with hamstring injury

  
Published August 17, 2024 08:05 PM

The Steelers seemingly plan to use heavy doses of both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the offensive backfield this year. Harris could end up getting most of the opportunities early in the season.

Warren left Saturday night’s preseason game during the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Technically doubtful to return, he’s surely done for the night; the question is how much time he’ll miss.

Hamstrings need rest, or they keep getting re-strained. For Warren, the extent of the absence will depend on the extent of the injury to the muscle.

Undrafted in 2022, Warren rushed for 784 yards in 2023, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He seems to have much more burst and acceleration after getting the ball than Harris, who thrives on grinding out every carry for every last blade of grass.

Cordarrelle Patterson is the next man on the depth chart behind Warren. It remains to be seen whether Warren’s rep would go to Patterson, or whether the Steelers will use multiple backs.