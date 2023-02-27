 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers re-sign Jamir Jones

  
Published February 27, 2023 10:56 AM
nbc_csu_damnokpoty_230227
February 27, 2023 12:28 PM
As he puts a bow on the 2022 season, Chris Simms makes his pick for the best individual performance of the year: Justin Jefferson's dominant outing to carry the Vikings to a win over the Bills.

Linebacker Jamir Jones played in every game for the Steelers in 2022 and he’ll be back with the team in 2023.

The Steelers announced on Monday that they have re-signed Jones. It’s a one-year deal for a player who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Jones played more than half of the team’s special teams snaps last season and also saw 86 snaps on defense. He finished the year with 10 tackles and a pass defensed.

Jones initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2020 and signed with the Steelers in 2021. He played three games with the team and then was claimed off of waivers by the Rams. He played 10 games for the NFC West club before going back on waivers and winding up in Jacksonville to close out the year. Jones returned to Pittsburgh after being cut at the end of last summer.