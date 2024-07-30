 Skip navigation
Steelers release Josiah Scott, sign two players

  
Published July 30, 2024 11:07 AM

Defensive back Josiah Scott’s bid to make the Steelers came to an end on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have released Scott off of their 90-man roster. They also cut wide receiver Marquez Callaway while signing cornerback Kyler McMichael and tight end Matt Sokol.

Scott signed with the Steelers in January after his practice squad contract with the Eagles expired. Scott played four games for Philly last year and made two tackles. He had 28 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack in 29 games for the Eagles over the previous two seasons.

McMichael has spent time with several teams without a regular season appearance while Sokol has appeared in eight games since entering the league in 2020.