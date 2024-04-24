Steelers restructure Alex Highsmith’s contract

The Steelers will have a little more cap space at their disposal when the draft gets underway on Thursday night.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has restructured the contract of edge rusher Alex Highsmith. Highsmith was set to make a base salary of $10.733 million this season and converting a portion of that money to a signing bonus creates more than $7 million in cap room for the team to use over the rest of the offseason.

Highsmith signed a four-year extension in Pittsburgh last year and is under contract through 2027.

Highsmith had 57 tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles last season.