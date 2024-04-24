 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers restructure Alex Highsmith’s contract

  
Published April 24, 2024 12:57 PM

The Steelers will have a little more cap space at their disposal when the draft gets underway on Thursday night.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has restructured the contract of edge rusher Alex Highsmith. Highsmith was set to make a base salary of $10.733 million this season and converting a portion of that money to a signing bonus creates more than $7 million in cap room for the team to use over the rest of the offseason.

Highsmith signed a four-year extension in Pittsburgh last year and is under contract through 2027.

Highsmith had 57 tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles last season.