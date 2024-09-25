Steelers sign C.J. Henderson to practice squad

A former first-round pick is joining the Steelers practice squad.

The Steelers announced on Wednesday that they have signed cornerback C.J. Henderson.

Henderson was a 2020 first-round pick in Jacksonville, but only played 10 games with the team before being traded to the Panthers during the 2021 season. He appeared in 39 games and made 22 starts for the Panthers before signing with the Texans as a free agent this offseason. Henderson failed to make the 53-man roster in Houston and has not been on a roster since being released last month.

Henderson has 172 tackles, three interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.