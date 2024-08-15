Steelers sign DB Kiondre Thomas, put DB Grayland Arnold on IR

The Steelers continued churning their roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed defensive back Kiondre Thomas. They placed defensive back Grayland Arnold on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Thomas recovered a fumble in the only game he played for the Packers last season and he had one tackle in four 2021 appearances for the Chargers. He’s also spent time with the Browns, Panthers, the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

Arnold signed with the Steelers in June and was competing for first-team time, but a calf injury brings an end to those hopes. He appeared in 20 games for the Texans over the last three seasons.