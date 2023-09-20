Steelers to sign Godwin Igwebuike off Falcons practice squad

The Steelers are adding some more depth to their offensive backfield.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is signing running back Godwin Igwebuike to their active roster. Igwebuike has been on the Falcons practice squad.

The Falcons elevated Igwebuike for both of their first two games. He played two offensive snaps and 14 defensive snaps in those appearances.

Igwebuike has also played for the Seahawks, Lions, Buccaneers, and 49ers. He has 21 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown along with eight catches for 63 yards.

The Steelers placed Anthony McFarland on injured reserve Monday, which left them with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren as the only backs on the 53-man roster.