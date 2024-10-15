 Skip navigation
Steelers to wear throwbacks this week to honor 50th anniversary of Super Bowl IX

  
Published October 15, 2024 03:46 PM

The Steelers will wear throwback jerseys this week against the Jets to honor the 50th anniversary of the Super Bowl IX team.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of Super Bowl IX, we think it is a good time to celebrate the team that ushered in an era of great success,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “We’re excited about being able to celebrate that pivotal time in Steelers history and honor the team that started it all.”

The jerseys feature block numbers and letters on the traditional black jersey, a nod to the same jersey the team wore in the 1970s. The 1974 season produced the first of championships in the decade for the Steelers.

The helmets will include gray facemasks, the same color worn in 1974.

“Something that is so important being a Steeler is the legacy that comes with being a Steeler,” special teams captain Miles Killebrew said. “We are always talking about the history of this team and the past. And coach [Mike] Tomlin does a great job of bringing guys back, legacy players who have been here. We see guys who have been on some of those teams, and we respect them. Their pictures are up. The trophies are up.

“We are always reminded of the history that is the Pittsburgh Steelers, that culture of winning. To be able to put on those jerseys is another physical reminder of the shoulders of the giants that we stand on.”

The jersey will feature a commemorative patch honoring the 50th anniversary of Super Bowl IX, with the team’s Super Bowl IX ring part of the design.

The Steelers will honor the Super Bowl IX team at halftime of the game against the Jets, and the team’s annual Alumni Dinner will be held on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

This marks the fifth time the team has worn this particular throwback jersey, previously doing so in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.