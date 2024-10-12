Steelers upgrade RB Jaylen Warren from questionable to no designation

The Steelers running game needs a boost. It’s getting one.

Pittsburgh has upgraded running back Jaylen Warren from questionable to no designation, with a knee injury. It means he’ll definitely play on Sunday at Las Vegas.

It’s unusual for a team to upgrade a player from questionable. Most coaches would prefer to keep the opponent guessing, if only a little bit, as to whether the player will be playing. Nevertheless, if the team knows the player is going to play, it’s the right thing to do.

Warren provides a burst that the other running backs on the roster don’t. Having him healthy will make it easier for the quarterback to run the offense.

That said, Warren hasn’t performed up to his usual standard during three 2024 regular-season appearances. Last year, he averaged 5.3 yards per carry. So far in 2024, he’s down to 3.9.