Steelers waive DB Kalon Barnes

The Steelers trimmed their defensive back group on Monday.

The team announced that they have waived defensive back Kalon Barnes. The move came with an injury designation as he hurt his quad in last Friday’s game, so Barnes will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Barnes signed a future contract with the Steelers in January after ending the 2023 season on the Browns practice squad. He was a Panthers seventh-round pick in 2022 and has also spent time with the Dolphins, Vikings, and Jets.

Barnes played special teams in two games for the Vikings in 2022 and he had two tackles and a pass defensed in Pittsburgh’s first preseason game.