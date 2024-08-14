Steelers waive WR Tarik Black

It’s not known whether the Steelers will wind up trading for 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk, but they now have an open spot on their 90-man roster and in their receiver room.

The team announced that they have waived Tarik Black. The move was made with an injury designation, so Black will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Black, who signed on July 31, had one catch for 11 yards in the Steelers’ first preseason game. He played seven offensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

Black’s lone regular season appearance came with the Jets in 2021. He caught one pass for 10 yards.

A report on Tuesday indicated that the 49ers and Steelers have agreed to the framework of a trade for Aiyuk, but the 49ers are also talking to him about a long-term deal so it’s up in the air how things will ultimately play out.