Stefon Diggs attends Damar Hamlin’s charity softball game

Stefon Diggs’ attendance (or lack thereof) at the Bills’ offseason work was the subject of much discussion last month, but Diggs showed up to one gathering of Bills players over the weekend.

Diggs was at the charity softball game organized by Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whose foundation has pledged millions of dollars to improving safety in youth sports in the months since Hamlin collapsed on the field and was revived thanks to well-trained medical staff who had access to an automated external defibrillator.

According to the Buffalo News, Diggs appeared to be in good spirits and was playing with Hamlin’s little brother.

Many of Hamlin’s Bills teammates attended the event, as did other NFL players including Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.