Stefon Diggs gives Bills mafia a reason to be less upset that he’s gone

After the Bills traded receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans last week, Diggs had plenty of good things to say about the fans.

More recently, he’s done something to suggest he might not actually feel that way.

Diggs “liked” a post on X that criticizes the team’s fan base.

“Bills lowkey got the worse fanbase y’all bitter asf in the comments,” declares the post from @bigsgworm. Here’s the current list of Diggs’s likes.

He might has accidentally thumbed the little heart button. But it’s made enough of a stir for him to have heard about it by now.

Diggs won’t be returning to Buffalo this year; the Texans host the Bills. There’s a chance, however, that the Texans might have to go to Buffalo in the postseason, or in 2025.

Plenty of Bills fans were upset that the team traded Diggs. Some of them are probably less upset about that now. Even if they still don’t know what the Bills will do to replace his production.