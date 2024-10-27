Stefon Diggs injured his knee on non-contact play
Published October 27, 2024 03:38 PM
Texans receiver Stefon Diggs was injured on a non-contact play.
He immediately grabbed at his left knee after falling to the ground with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter.
Diggs walked off the field under his own power and headed to the X-ray room.
The Texans list Diggs as questionable to return with a knee injury.
He has five catches for 81 yards.
The Texans already are missing leading receiver Nico Collins, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
They have lost two other players today, with offensive guard Jarrett Patterson ruled out with a concussion and safety Calen Bullock questionable with a shoulder injury.