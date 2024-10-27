 Skip navigation
Stefon Diggs injured his knee on non-contact play

  
October 27, 2024

Texans receiver Stefon Diggs was injured on a non-contact play.

He immediately grabbed at his left knee after falling to the ground with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter.

Diggs walked off the field under his own power and headed to the X-ray room.

The Texans list Diggs as questionable to return with a knee injury.

He has five catches for 81 yards.

The Texans already are missing leading receiver Nico Collins, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

They have lost two other players today, with offensive guard Jarrett Patterson ruled out with a concussion and safety Calen Bullock questionable with a shoulder injury.