Stefon Diggs “thankful” Josh Allen has his back

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen slamming a tablet down on the sideline during the team’s loss to the Jaguars in London last Sunday and that led to questions for quarterback Josh Allen about his teammate’s behavior this week.

Allen responded by saying that he’s “tired of hearing all this nonsense from people” when it comes to Diggs, who Allen called a leader who was “making sure that we have as much juice as we need” on a day when little was clicking for the Bills. On Thursday, Diggs said his frustration came from feeling “like I wasn’t doing enough” and that he was grateful to have that support from Allen after suggestions that Diggs’ outburst might have been directed at other players.

“Obviously, I’m thankful to have a quarterback who has my back and someone who understands, somebody who is out there, somebody who plays the game of football,” Diggs said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “For other people, it’s hard for me to put it in words how much time and effort goes into football and how serious it is out there. When things aren’t going right and you put a lot on yourself and you want more for yourself, you want more for your team.”

Diggs’ response to last season’s playoff loss and a minicamp flare-up that saw him leave practice led to speculation about an uncomfortable fit for the player and team, but everyone seems to be on the same page about what went on in London last week and making sure that it won’t continue to be an issue in the future.