Stephon Gilmore set to meet with Vikings

  
Published August 10, 2024 12:44 PM

Stephon Gilmore’s bid to find a place to play in 2024 is taking him to Minnesota.

Gilmore told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that he is flying to Minneapolis on Sunday ahead of a scheduled Monday meeting with the Vikings.

The Vikings lost Mekhi Blackmon for the season to a torn ACL he suffered in a training camp practice last month and they made a swap of corners on Friday by sending Andrew Booth to Dallas for Nahshon Wright, so there’s already been some deviations from the initial plan for the NFC North team. Byron Murphy, Shaq Griffin, Fabian Moreau, Akayleb Evans, A.J. Green, Duke Shelley, Jacobi Francis and Jaylin Williams are on the depth chart along with Wright.

Gilmore started every game for the Cowboys last season and had 68 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in the regular season. He was with the Patriots from 2017-2021 and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was on the New England staff in the first two of those years.