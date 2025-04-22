 Skip navigation
Stephon Gilmore visited the Cowboys Tuesday

  
April 22, 2025

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore moved on after spending the 2023 season with the Cowboys, but he could be headed back to Dallas.

Gilmore, who is unsigned after playing for the Vikings last season, was seen leaving the team’s facility as their pre-draft press conference was getting underway. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via multiple reporters, that the Cowboys are “always looking” to improve the roster without shedding light on the likelihood that Gilmore returns to the team.

Gilmore had 68 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 17 regular season games for the Cowboys in 2023. He spent the 2022 season with the Colts and the 2021 season with the Panthers, so there’s been a lot of movement for the veteran in recent years.

Prior to Carolina, Gilmore spent four seasons with the Patriots and five seasons with the Bills so the 2025 season would be his 14th NFL campaign.