Sterling Shepard staying in Tampa Bay on Buccaneers’ practice squad

  
Published August 28, 2024 06:27 AM

The Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard, but they didn’t get rid of him.

Shepard will be staying in Tampa Bay as a member of the Bucs’ practice squad, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles had said that Shepard was off to a good start in training camp before injuries caused him to miss time, and the Bucs are hopeful that he might at some point get on the field in the regular season.

Shepard and Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield were college teammates at Oklahoma, and Shepard wants to catch passes from Mayfield again. That will be happening on the practice field, and perhaps eventually on game days.