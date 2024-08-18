 Skip navigation
Stetson Bennett IV makes fewer mistakes in second wire-to-wire preseason performance

  
Published August 18, 2024 11:45 AM

For the second straight week, quarterback Stetson Bennett IV took every snap of a preseason game. This time around, it went better than last weekend’s four-interception performance.

Bennett completed 17 of 31 passes for 213 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and only one interception. He had a second turnover on a fumble.

Coach Sean McVay has said he needs to see a greater body of work from Bennett before deciding whether he can serve as the primary backup to starter Matthew Stafford during the two-game suspension to be served by Jimmy Garoppolo. He’ll miss Week 1 at Detroit, and Week 2 at Arizona.

After last night’s 13-9 win over the Chargers, Bennett was asked what he learned about last weekend’s interception-fest.

“If something doesn’t feel right, it’s probably not,” he told reporters. “And you don’t have to force it. You don’t have to make something happen that’s not there.”

It’s a lesson that won’t hurt his chances to be one injury away from playing in either the first or second game of the regular season.