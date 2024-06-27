Steve Gleason to receive Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at ESPY Awards

Former Saints defensive back Steve Gleason’s fight against ALS has earned much recognition over the years and he will be honored again at the ESPY Awards in July.

ESPN announced on Thursday that Gleason will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the event on July 11 in Los Angeles. The award is given to those whose contributions to the world transcend sports and, per ESPN, possess “strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost.”

Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and has devoted his life to raising awareness about the disease and helping others battling it since that diagnosis. He was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2019 for his efforts and has worked to make life-sustaining communication devices more available to others in his position.

Jim Valvano, Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King, Pat Tillman, and Bill Russell are among other recipients of the award.