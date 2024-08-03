 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steve McMichael’s legacy sealed with Hall of Fame induction

  
Published August 3, 2024 02:38 PM

Steve McMichael announced in 2021, at the age of 63, that he was battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Since he couldn’t get to Canton for Saturday’s enshrinement ceremony, the Hall of Fame took the ceremony to him.

Hall of Fame president Jim Porter and several of McMichael’s Bears teammates, including Hall of Famers Richard Dent and Jimbo Covert, joined McMichael’s bedside in his home in the Chicago suburb of Homer Glen. McMichael’s wife, Misty, and their daughter, Macy, unveiled the bust.

“That’s you, baby, forever,” Misty said.

One of McMichael’s sisters read a short speech from McMichael, who is unable to speak.

McMichael had said he didn’t want his legacy to be ALS.

“What I did on the field was my legacy,” McMichael said.

His legacy now is home in Canton after a 25-year wait, having played his final game in 1994.

McMichael played 13 seasons with the Bears before finishing with one year in Green Bay. He ranks second in team history with 92.5 sacks and played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games.

With “Mongo,” as he’s affectionately known, the Bears won six division titles and Super Bowl XX.

The 1985 Bears defense, one of the best in NFL history, now has four Hall of Famers.