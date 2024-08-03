Steve McMichael’s legacy sealed with Hall of Fame induction

Steve McMichael announced in 2021, at the age of 63, that he was battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Since he couldn’t get to Canton for Saturday’s enshrinement ceremony, the Hall of Fame took the ceremony to him.

Hall of Fame president Jim Porter and several of McMichael’s Bears teammates, including Hall of Famers Richard Dent and Jimbo Covert, joined McMichael’s bedside in his home in the Chicago suburb of Homer Glen. McMichael’s wife, Misty, and their daughter, Macy, unveiled the bust.

“That’s you, baby, forever,” Misty said.

One of McMichael’s sisters read a short speech from McMichael, who is unable to speak.

McMichael had said he didn’t want his legacy to be ALS.

“What I did on the field was my legacy,” McMichael said.

His legacy now is home in Canton after a 25-year wait, having played his final game in 1994.

McMichael played 13 seasons with the Bears before finishing with one year in Green Bay. He ranks second in team history with 92.5 sacks and played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games.

With “Mongo,” as he’s affectionately known, the Bears won six division titles and Super Bowl XX.

The 1985 Bears defense, one of the best in NFL history, now has four Hall of Famers.