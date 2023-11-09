Steve Wilks: Too much being made of decision to move to sideline

The 49ers are on a three-game losing streak heading into Sunday’s game in Jacksonville and one of the changes they’ve made as they try to change their fortunes involves defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Wednesday that Wilks will be coaching from the sideline instead of from a booth upstairs for the first time this season. Shanahan said the move was being made to make communication easier and Wilks said the same on Thursday while downplaying the significance of the change.

“Guys, to me, just very candid, we’re making a bigger deal out of it than it needs to be,” Wilks said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “I want to communicate more with guys during the game and would rather talk to them directly.”

Improved communications may have a lot to do with the decision, but it’s not one the 49ers would have made if the season had not taken a wrong turn over the last few weeks. Getting things back on track in Jacksonville would be a good way to shift the conversation away from where coaches are spending their Sundays.