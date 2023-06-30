Steve Young out at ESPN

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young is among today’s layoffs at ESPN.

Young has been with ESPN for more than two decades. He is among approximately 20 on-air personalities who are losing their jobs today, as Disney makes significant budget cuts at ESPN.

The 61-year-old Young began working part-time with ABC and ESPN almost immediately after retiring from the 49ers in 1999, and he has been full-time with ESPN since 2021.

Young was the NFL’s regular-season MVP in 1992 and 1994 and won the Super Bowl XXIX MVP award.