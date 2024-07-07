 Skip navigation
Steven Sims expects “a lot of big plays” from Texans’ receiving corps in 2024

  
Published July 7, 2024 06:06 PM

The Texans already had a stacked receiving corps before adding Stefon Diggs. After the trade with the Bills for Diggs, Houston might have the best wide receivers room in the league.

Only a handful of other teams can make a case to match up with Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, John Metchie III, Ben Skowronek and Steven Sims.

We’ve got a great group,” Sims told Aaron Wilson of KPRC on Saturday. “I can’t wait to get back to camp. It’s going to be so much fun. I feel like there’s going to be a lot of big plays, a lot of fun, but it’s a business, and it’s work. It’s time to get back to work and I’m excited to go back to work with the group we’ve got I feel like from top to bottom everybody can get it done.”

Sims re-signed with the Texans after contributing as a receiver and core special teams player in four games last season. His biggest play came in the divisional round when he returned a punt 67 yards for the Texans’ only touchdown in a 34-10 loss to the Ravens.

“Had a great return [in the playoffs], but, in the grand scheme of things, it means nothing,” Sims said. “We lost the game, and we didn’t reach our goals. That’s the bottom line. We want to reach our goals, and I want to do everything I can to help the team get to our goal, which is the Super Bowl.”

Houston added running back Joe Mixon, edge rusher Danielle Hunter and Diggs, among others, this offseason. That has the Texans with improved Super Bowl odds for this season.