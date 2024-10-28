Sunday Night Football: 49ers back on track with 30-24 win over Cowboys

At 3-4, the 49ers were in familiar territory. They did that in 2022 before finishing 13-4 and in 2021 before going 10-7.

So, no one should be surprised that the 49ers rebounded against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. It’s that time of year.

The 49ers blew out and then held off the Cowboys in a wild game in Santa Clara, winning 30-24. San Francisco now is 4-4 and tied for the NFC West lead, while the Cowboys fell to 3-4.

The 49ers led the Cowboys 27-10 midway through the fourth quarter and 30-17 with 4:25 remaining. They let the Cowboys come back on them, though, and Dallas had a drive to try to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

In his bid for a 24th career comeback, Dak Prescott threw four incompletions, one a drop by KaVontae Turpin on a long pass, after the Cowboys got the ball at their own 25 with 3:05 left. San Francisco then got the one first down it needed to run out the clock, denying Prescott another chance.

The 49ers trailed 10-6 at halftime but opened the second half with three consecutive touchdown drives.

They finished with 469 yards as Brock Purdy completed 18 of 26 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. George Kittle caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, and Deebo Samuel had eight touches for 86 yards before leaving with an injury to his ribs. Rookie Isaac Guerendo rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, replacing Jordan Mason after he aggravated his shoulder injury.

Prescott was 25-of-38 for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. CeeDee Lamb caught 13 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Deommodore Lenoir and Ji’Ayir Brown had interceptions for the 49ers, and Nick Bosa had one of the team’s two sacks.