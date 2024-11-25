Sunday Night Football: A.J. Brown touchdown gives Eagles 13-7 halftime lead

The Eagles had stalled out in the red zone on two possessions in the first half. But the third time was the charm, as A.J. Brown caught a 6-yard pass with 1:27 left in the second quarter to give Philadelphia a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Running back Saquon Barkley has paced the offense for Philadelphia, rushing for 73 yards 13 carries and catching three passes for 16 yards.

But Jalen Hurts has also come through in the pass game, completing 11-of-15 for 101 yards with a touchdown. He’s rushed for 35 yards on nine attempts.

Brown leads with 69 yards on four receptions.

Jake Elliot connected on field goals of 21 and 31 yards in the first and second quarter, respectively.

Los Angeles began the game moving it effectively, but Kyren Williams fumbled in the red zone to end the game’s opening possession. Philadelphia scored a field goal off their extra drive to take a 3-0 lead.

Williams came through on the next drive, putting the ball in the box for a 1-yard touchdown.

But from there, Los Angeles didn’t get another first down in the first half — going three-and-out three times. The Rams will enter the third quarter 0-of-3 on third down.

Matthew Stafford ended the first half 7-of-11 for 67 yards. Williams had 55 yards on nine carries. Nacua caught four passes for 45 yards.

Philadelphia will receive the second-half kickoff.