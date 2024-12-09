Sunday Night Football: Chiefs clinch ninth consecutive division title on last-play FG

The Chiefs did it again: They survived another close call, beating the Chargers 19-17 on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs moved to 12-1 and clinched the AFC West for a ninth consecutive time, while the Chargers fell to 8-5.

It was another one-score win for the Chiefs, extending their NFL record to 15 victories in a row in such games.

The Chargers dominated the second half and took a 17-16 lead on Cameron Dicker’s 37-yard field goal with 4:35 remaining. It was far too much time for Patrick Mahomes, and not enough time for a Chargers’ comeback. The Chiefs drove 47 yards in 13 plays after Dicker’s kickoff missed the landing zone and gave the Chiefs possession on their own 40.

With no time left, Matthew Wright’s 31-yard field goal bounced off the left upright and through for the game-winner.

They put it away with Mahomes’ 9-yard throw to Travis Kelce on third-and-7 at the Los Angeles 20 at the 2-minute warning. It allowed the Chiefs to run down the clock to 1 second before Wright’s heart-stopping kick.

The Chargers outgained the Chiefs 161 to 111 in the second half and outscored them 17-6. It wasn’t enough as the Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Bucs, Broncos, Bears, Panthers and Raiders already learned in close calls against the Chiefs this season.

Mahomes went 24-of-37 for 210 yards and a touchdown, with eight different players catching a pass. DeAndre Hopkins had the Chiefs’ only touchdown on a 9-yard reception.

The Chargers, who lost 17-10 to the Chiefs in Los Angeles earlier this season, saw Justin Herbert overcome a hard hit to his left leg that took him out for a play. Herbert was 21-of-30 for 213 yards and a touchdown. He also used eight different receivers, with Quentin Johnston catching a 4-yard touchdown and Joshua Palmer catching six passes for 78 yards.

Wright kicked field goals of 47, 33 and 50.

Chiefs left tackle D.J. Humphries, playing his first game since tearing an ACL late last season, injured his hamstring in the second half. Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (chest) also left in the second half.