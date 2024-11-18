Sunday Night Football: Khalil Mack inactive for Chargers-Bengals

The Chargers will not have Khalil Mack for their Sunday night matchup with the Bengals.

Mack is inactive with the groin injury that sidelined him for all three days of practice. He was listed as questionable for the matchup on Friday.

In nine games this season, Mack has registered 4.5 sacks with five tackles for loss and eight QB hits. He’s also recorded five passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

While fellow starting edge rusher Joey Bosa was limited for a couple of practices this week, he had no injury designation and is active for the game.

On the other side, Cincinnati will not have offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. or defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. Brown is dealing with knee and fibula injuries while Rankins has an illness.

But the Bengals will have Tee Higgins back for the first time since the Oct. 20 victory over Cleveland, as he’s recovered from his quad injury.

Receiver Charlie Jones, receiver Isaiah Williams, safety Diajahn Anthony, linebacker Joe Bachie, and tight end Tanner McLachlan are also inactive for Cincinnati.

Los Angeles’ remaining inactives are quarterback Easton Stick, receiver DJ Chark Jr., running back Kimani Vidal, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, and tight end Hayden Hurst.