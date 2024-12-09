 Skip navigation
Sunday Night Football: Ladd McConkey inactive for Chargers-Chiefs

  
Published December 8, 2024 07:09 PM

The Chargers will not have their leading receiver when they play the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Ladd McConkey is officially inactive for the contest. He was listed as questionable with knee and shoulder injuries after he was limited in practice all week.

McConkey leads Los Angeles with 58 catches and 815 yards this season. He’s second on the club with four touchdown receptions.

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, safety Tony Jefferson, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, and quarterback Easton Stick are also inactive. Stick is the emergency third quarterback.

For the Chiefs, offensive lineman D.J. Humphries is officially active for the first time. He is likely to start at left tackle.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu, defensive lineman Malik Herring, and defensive end Joshua Uche are inactive for Kansas City.