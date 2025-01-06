Sunday Night Football: Lions LB Alex Anzalone is active vs. Vikings

The final regular season game of the season will determine the NFC North winner and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The Lions will get an important player back on their defense: Linebacker Alex Anzalone is active for Sunday Night Football. It was expected after the team activated him from injured reserve Saturday.

Anzalone has not played since Week 11 when he broke his forearm, and he will wear a carbon-fiber cast on his arm in his return.

The Lions’ inactives are running back David Montgomery (knee), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, defensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Brodric Martin. Bridgewater will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Vikings’ inactives are linebacker Patrick Jones (knee), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip), linebacker Calvin Munson, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez, center Dan Feeney, offensive tackle Walter Rouse and quarterback Brett Rypien. Rypien will serve as the emergency third quarterback.