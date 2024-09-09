Sunday Night Football: Rams, Lions head to overtime tied 20-20

The first Sunday Night Football matchup of the 2024 season will have a little extra time.

The Rams and Lions are headed to overtime after Jake Bates hit a 32-yard field goal with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Detroit’s Jared Goff had an opportunity with 24 seconds left on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 14, but he threw incomplete to running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Los Angeles was down 17-3 in the third quarter but scored 17 consecutive points to go up 20-17 with Cooper Kupp’s 9-yard touchdown reception with 4:30 left in regulation.

The game will end in a tie if there’s no winner after the 10-minute overtime period.