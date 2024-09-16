Sunday Night Football: Texans lead Bears 16-10 at halftime

The Texans dominated the Bears in the first half, but they lead only 16-10 at halftime.

Houston has 206 yards to 91 for Chicago and has punted only once. Tommy Townsend’s only punt cost the Texans, though, going 37 yards to the Houston 49. The Bears used the field position for a touchdown.

Khalil Herbert ran it in from 2 yards out with 32 seconds left in the second quarter to complete the eight-play drive. It was 2 of the Bears’ 18 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick of the Bears, has played significantly better than he did in his debut, going 12-of-15 for 91 yards. He has taken two sacks. DJ Moore has three carries for 35 yards.

With one second left in the half, Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn responded with a 59-yard field goal. He also had field goals of 56 and 47 yards in the first half.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown, a 28-yard pass to Nico Collins. Collins has five catches for 86 yards, including two of the highlight-reel variety. Stefon Diggs has two receptions for 26 yards.

Joe Mixon, who had a big day in the season opener, has only 19 yards on six carries.