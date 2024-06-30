Sunday Ticket verdict could expedite push for 18 games

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday Ticket verdict could expedite push for 18 games

  
Published June 30, 2024 09:49 AM

It doesn’t take a crystal ball to know that the NFL wants to expand the regular season to 18 games. It also doesn’t require psychic powers to know that the league needs to be ready to potentially write a check for $14.088 billion (plus prejudgment interest, post-judgment interest, and attorneys’ fees) after all appeals are exhausted.

Put the two together, and the league could build a worst-case war chest between now and whenever the Supreme Court either declines to take the case or finds against the NFL. (If the Supreme Court does indeed take the case, it likely will find for the league — especially if Clarence Thomas can be counted on to earn his free Super Bowl ring.)

It will take roughly three years to get there, maybe four. In the interim, why not accelerate the inevitable?

Nothing prevents the NFL and the NFL Players Association from agreeing to new terms, whenever they want. The CBA is a living, breathing document that doesn’t have to expire before it is replaced. (From 1993 through 2011, it was always extended a year or more before its term ended.)

Although the players won’t have to pay any of the $14.088 billion, changes to Sunday Ticket could impact revenue, either by reducing the value of the package or impacting the payments received from the Sunday afternoon broadcast deals.

One way to ensure that the rising tide lifts all boats is by adding games and windows. One extra game and one extra bye becomes 20 weekends of regular-season football. As previously explained, the NFL would have to be willing to re-take Labor Day weekend in order to have the Super Bowl land on Presidents’ Day weekend.

Which would be fine, because it would lead to more. Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night, Sunday night, Monday night to start the season. Max out the money, in order to make up the $14.088 billion.

With 18 games and a new five-night season-kickoff extravaganza, the NFL could go to the networks and re-do the TV deals, too.

Then, if the NFL eventually wins the Sunday Ticket case in the Supreme Court, all that new money would be gravy.

Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered? If the NFL makes the right moves while the Sunday Ticket case moves forward, the hogs will keep doing the slaughtering.