Sunday Ticket will offer customizable multiview with up to four games on one screen

  
Published August 20, 2024 11:06 AM

A feature fans have wanted for years is finally coming to NFL Sunday Ticket: A customizable multiview that allows you to pick two, three or four games that will be on one screen.

YouTube, in its second year with Sunday Ticket, is ditching the old system of having pre-selected multivew options and letting viewers put any combination of games they want on their screen, according to FrontOfficeSports.com.

So when the games kick off on Sunday, September 8, you can decide for yourself that you want Steelers-Falcons, Cardinals-Bills, Titans-Bears and Patriots-Bengals as the four games on your TV. Last year YouTube offered the multiview, but only with combinations of games that were selected in advance. DirecTV also offered a multivew channel when it had NFL Sunday Ticket, but DirecTV also didn’t let fans decide for themselves which games to put in the multiview.

There will be some restrictions on putting games on your multiview feed if those games are being shown by your local CBS or Fox affiliate. But otherwise, you can decide for yourself which two, three or four games to put on your screen, a decided improvement for the Sunday Ticket service.