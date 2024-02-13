Super Bowl LVIII becomes most-watched telecast ever

Super Bowl LVIII made history, in various ways. From the NFL’s perspective, here’s the most important way — it was the most-watched telecast in the history of the medium.

According to the league, 123.4 million on average watched the 49ers-Chiefs game, across all platforms: CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, including NFL+.

It’s a seven-percent increase over last year’s record of 115.1 million.

More than 200 million watched at least some of the game, which the Chiefs won in overtime, 25-22.

Still, with 340 million Americans as of this month, what in the hell were the other 140 million doing?