Super Bowl security will increase after recent terror attack in New Orleans

The New Year’s terror attack in New Orleans came weeks before the city hosts another Super Bowl. To no surprise, the incident will spark even more security at the most secure annual event in the nation.

Via Tisha Thompson of ESPN.com, both the NFL and federal law enforcement are ramping up efforts in advance of Super Bowl LIX, which will be played on February 9.

“I’d like to say it doesn’t change a lot in our security planning, but it does change things,” NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier told Thompson. “Are we doing anything differently? Of course.”

There will be an increased law enforcement presence, as there usually is during Super Bowl week, including SWAT team members, armored vehicles, agents on rooftops, surveillance drones, and more security cameras.

The goal, as the federal official leading coordination told Thompson, is ensure that people won’t be able to “walk a city block in downtown New Orleans without at least encountering one law enforcement official.”

From a security standpoint, that’s good. At what point, however, does the constant presence of law enforcement and military machinery make people feel less at ease?

Yes, we want people to be safe. But we also shouldn’t want them to feel like martial law has been imposed.

When in doubt, however, it’s better to tip the scales toward a feeling of a full-scale military state.