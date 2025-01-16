 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Super Bowl security will increase after recent terror attack in New Orleans

  
Published January 16, 2025 09:33 AM

The New Year’s terror attack in New Orleans came weeks before the city hosts another Super Bowl. To no surprise, the incident will spark even more security at the most secure annual event in the nation.

Via Tisha Thompson of ESPN.com, both the NFL and federal law enforcement are ramping up efforts in advance of Super Bowl LIX, which will be played on February 9.

“I’d like to say it doesn’t change a lot in our security planning, but it does change things,” NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier told Thompson. “Are we doing anything differently? Of course.”

There will be an increased law enforcement presence, as there usually is during Super Bowl week, including SWAT team members, armored vehicles, agents on rooftops, surveillance drones, and more security cameras.

The goal, as the federal official leading coordination told Thompson, is ensure that people won’t be able to “walk a city block in downtown New Orleans without at least encountering one law enforcement official.”

From a security standpoint, that’s good. At what point, however, does the constant presence of law enforcement and military machinery make people feel less at ease?

Yes, we want people to be safe. But we also shouldn’t want them to feel like martial law has been imposed.

When in doubt, however, it’s better to tip the scales toward a feeling of a full-scale military state.