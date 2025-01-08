“Super Wild Card” is no more

Wild Card Weekend is no longer super. In name, at least.

After noticing on Tuesday the conspicuous absence of the name that emerged when the NFL added two more playoff berths and created a six-game opening round, we asked the league if “super” has been deep-sixed.

“Super’ debuted during the 2020 season playoffs when the NFL introduced the new Wild Card format and the addition of a team from each conference making the playoffs, the first change since 1990,” the league said via email. “‘Super’ was used the last four seasons to help differentiate from the previous 30 years of the Saturday/Sunday schedule and further drive awareness of the three days of Wild Card games. It served its purpose as fans have responded well. While it has been retired, there’s no doubt the Wild Card games will continue to be super.”

And so, just as we got used to calling it “Super Wild Card Weekend,” it’s back to being Clark Kent Wild Card Weekend.

But, yes, this year’s games could be very good. And it won’t take much for them to be better than the first round of the college football playoffs.