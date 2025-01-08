 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
“Super Wild Card” is no more

  
Published January 8, 2025 04:00 PM

Wild Card Weekend is no longer super. In name, at least.

After noticing on Tuesday the conspicuous absence of the name that emerged when the NFL added two more playoff berths and created a six-game opening round, we asked the league if “super” has been deep-sixed.

“Super’ debuted during the 2020 season playoffs when the NFL introduced the new Wild Card format and the addition of a team from each conference making the playoffs, the first change since 1990,” the league said via email. “‘Super’ was used the last four seasons to help differentiate from the previous 30 years of the Saturday/Sunday schedule and further drive awareness of the three days of Wild Card games. It served its purpose as fans have responded well. While it has been retired, there’s no doubt the Wild Card games will continue to be super.”

And so, just as we got used to calling it “Super Wild Card Weekend,” it’s back to being Clark Kent Wild Card Weekend.

But, yes, this year’s games could be very good. And it won’t take much for them to be better than the first round of the college football playoffs.