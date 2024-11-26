Surprised by Shaq Barrett unretirement, Mike McDaniel says he needs to talk to Chris Grier

Pass rusher Shaq Barrett wants to emerge from retirement. The Dolphins ultimately will have to decide whether to put him back on the active roster or release him.

Via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he was surprised by the news.

“I’ve got to talk to [G.M.] Chris Grier first,” McDaniel said, adding that he hasn’t spoken to Barrett about his desire to unretire.

Will the Dolphins be open to Barrett’s return?

“There’s a reason you sign someone,” McDaniel said, via Kelly. “I haven’t had a chance to think about it. I’ll get with Chris and we will work through that. There are a ton of implications that go through that, with team and roster stuff.”

For starters, they’d need to make a roster move to create a spot for Barrett. Then, he’d have to land in a spot on the depth chart. Would he be healthy and ready to go? Would he need time to get ready?

Reinstatement from retirement is automatic. Reinstatement to the Dolphins is not. But, again, they’ll have to decide what to do — open the door or keep it shut. He’d then have to pass through waivers. If unclaimed, he’d be a free agent.

A nine-year veteran, Barrett has won a pair of Super Bowls, with the Broncos in 2015 and Buccaneers in 2020. He had 59.0 career sacks, with a high of 19.5 in 2019.