T.J. Watt interception leads to touchdown, Steelers up 10-9
Published October 22, 2023 05:53 PM
T.J. Watt has made another game-changing play.
The Pittsburgh linebacker was in coverage to start the second half and cut off a pass to Rams receiver Cooper Kupp for an interception. Watt returned the turnover to Los Angeles’ 7-yard line.
A few plays later, quarterback Kenny Pickett powered his way into the end zone with a QB sneak. With the extra point, the Steelers had a 10-9 lead.
Pittsburgh’s offense struggled throughout the first half, so getting those points to open the second was big.
Pickett is now 7-of-14 passing for 82 yards. He has two carries for 0 yards with a touchdown.