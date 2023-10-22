T.J. Watt interception leads to touchdown, Steelers up 10-9

T.J. Watt has made another game-changing play.

The Pittsburgh linebacker was in coverage to start the second half and cut off a pass to Rams receiver Cooper Kupp for an interception. Watt returned the turnover to Los Angeles’ 7-yard line.

A few plays later, quarterback Kenny Pickett powered his way into the end zone with a QB sneak. With the extra point, the Steelers had a 10-9 lead.

Pittsburgh’s offense struggled throughout the first half, so getting those points to open the second was big.

Pickett is now 7-of-14 passing for 82 yards. He has two carries for 0 yards with a touchdown.