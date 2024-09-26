 Skip navigation
T.J. Watt will soon become the second-fastest player to 100 career sacks

  
Published September 26, 2024 04:22 PM

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt will soon record the 100th sack of his career, and he’ll do it in the second-fewest games of any player in NFL history.

Watt has 99.5 career sacks in 107 career games. Assuming he gets at least half a sack in the next five games (a very safe assumption), he’ll have No. 100 faster than anyone except Reggie White, who recorded his 100th career sack in his 96th career game.

After White, the player who needed the second-fewest games to get to 100 sacks was DeMarcus Ware, who did it in 113 games. Bruce Smith is next, with his 100th career sack coming in his 115th career game.

Sacks only became an official statistic in 1982, so this doesn’t encompass all of NFL history, but over the last four decades, only White has reached 100 sacks faster than Watt is about to.