Talanoa Hufanga cleared for more football-related activities as he recovers from torn ACL

  
Published August 16, 2024 05:08 PM

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on a non-contact play Nov. 19. He underwent surgery soon after and set the season opener as the target date for his return.

Hufanga received some good news Thursday toward that end: Doctors cleared him to increase football-related activities.

That should lead to his return to the practice field.

“We can push him a little bit harder,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Not against players, but more football stuff, and those types of dynamic cuts and everything. Hopefully, he has a real good week of it, and we can talk about easing him into practice.”

Hufanga, a fifth-round pick in 2021, earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2022 in his first year as a full-time starter. He made 52 tackles, three passes defensed and three interceptions in 10 games last season.