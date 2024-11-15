Tank Bigsby ruled out for Week 11 vs. Lions

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence won’t be Jacksonville’s only major offensive contributor absent from Sunday’s matchup with Detroit.

Running back Tank Bigsby has been ruled out for Week 11 with an ankle injury.

Bigsby was not able to practice all week.

He currently leads the Jaguars with 519 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Mac Jones is set to start his second consecutive game for the Jaguars. He completed 14-of-22 passes for 111 yards with two interceptions while rushing for 8 yards with a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Vikings.

Offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (ankle), defensive tackle Mason Smith (ankle), and running back Keilan Robinson are all questionable. Returning from injured reserve, Robinson was a full participant in practice all week.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder), receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), offensive lineman Blake Hance (knee), defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (shoulder), running back D’Ernest Johnson (hamstring), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee), receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), and safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring) are all off the injury report and are set to play.