Tank Dell scores preseason TD, feels good after injury and offseason shooting

  
Published August 10, 2024 04:35 AM

Tank Dell is back.

Dell, the Texans wide receiver whose rookie season was cut short with an injury and who then suffered minor injuries in an offseason shooting, returned to the field and scored a touchdown in the Texans’ preseason win over the Steelers.

“To come out here healthy, feeling good, 250 days since I stepped on the field and played in an NFL game,” Dell told Mike Garafolo on NFL Network after the game. “It felt good getting back in there.”

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw the touchdown pass to Dell, is thrilled to have his receiver back.

“It’s good to see him back out there,” Stroud said. “I’m very happy for him. It’s just amazing to see all the stuff he’s been through to persevere through that and make a big-time play. That’s who he is.”

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans praised Dell’s toughness.

“Tank is tough,” Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Pound-for-pound, one of the toughest guys on our team. Seeing his run after catch and the ability to make guys miss, and the toughness just to get through the end zone. That’s who Tank is.”