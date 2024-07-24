Taylor Decker “hopeful” about receiving an extension from Lions

The Lions signed several of their high-profile players to contract extensions during the offseason. But there’s one veteran who would also like to stick around beyond 2024.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is entering the last year of his contract and said at the start of training camp on Wednesday that he’s hoping to get extended.

“I think, I’m hoping to hear fairly soon, but as far as like anything of numbers, substance, I haven’t had too much,” Decker said, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. “I will say, it’s something that I am hopeful of, I mean, I’ve even gone up and I had some conversations with Dan [Campbell] during OTAs just to talk to him about it.

“I feel good about the messaging. I know what the timeline looks like, but as far as anything of substance, not really.”

Decker, 29, was a first-round pick in 2016 and has started 112 games for the Lions over the past eight seasons. He last signed an extension with Detroit in 2020.