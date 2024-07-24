 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach
nbc_pftpm_tua_240724.jpg
Tua’s contract situation with Dolphins is ‘fluid’
nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach
nbc_pftpm_tua_240724.jpg
Tua’s contract situation with Dolphins is ‘fluid’
nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taylor Decker “hopeful” about receiving an extension from Lions

  
Published July 24, 2024 04:04 PM

The Lions signed several of their high-profile players to contract extensions during the offseason. But there’s one veteran who would also like to stick around beyond 2024.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is entering the last year of his contract and said at the start of training camp on Wednesday that he’s hoping to get extended.

“I think, I’m hoping to hear fairly soon, but as far as like anything of numbers, substance, I haven’t had too much,” Decker said, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. “I will say, it’s something that I am hopeful of, I mean, I’ve even gone up and I had some conversations with Dan [Campbell] during OTAs just to talk to him about it.

“I feel good about the messaging. I know what the timeline looks like, but as far as anything of substance, not really.”

Decker, 29, was a first-round pick in 2016 and has started 112 games for the Lions over the past eight seasons. He last signed an extension with Detroit in 2020.