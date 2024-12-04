Taylor Decker, three defensive linemen ruled out for Lions on Thursday night

Injuries have been mounting for the Lions and they will be missing four players from the active roster in Thursday night’s game against the Packers.

Left tackle Taylor Decker will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. Dan Skipper started in Decker’s place on Thanksgiving and played all but one of the team’s offensive snaps.

The Lions also ruled out three defensive linemen. Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring), Josh Paschal (knee), and defensive tackle D.J. Reader (shoulder) will all miss the game. The Lions also put linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez on injured reserve after he tore his ACL last week.

Defensive lineman Myles Adams, linebacker Kwon Alexander, and defensive lineman Jonah Williams have all been added to the 53-man roster since the win over the Packers. Veteran safety Jamal Adams joined the practice squad and some or all of them could have roles on Thursday.