nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Taylor Decker, three defensive linemen ruled out for Lions on Thursday night

  
Published December 4, 2024 03:59 PM

Injuries have been mounting for the Lions and they will be missing four players from the active roster in Thursday night’s game against the Packers.

Left tackle Taylor Decker will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. Dan Skipper started in Decker’s place on Thanksgiving and played all but one of the team’s offensive snaps.

The Lions also ruled out three defensive linemen. Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring), Josh Paschal (knee), and defensive tackle D.J. Reader (shoulder) will all miss the game. The Lions also put linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez on injured reserve after he tore his ACL last week.

Defensive lineman Myles Adams, linebacker Kwon Alexander, and defensive lineman Jonah Williams have all been added to the 53-man roster since the win over the Packers. Veteran safety Jamal Adams joined the practice squad and some or all of them could have roles on Thursday.