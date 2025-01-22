 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Taylor Rapp won’t practice Wednesday, Christian Benford and Matt Milano will be limited

  
Published January 22, 2025 12:58 PM

The Bills will be missing one member of the defense at Wednesday’s practice.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters at a press conference that safety Taylor Rapp will miss the team’s first on-field work ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Rapp injured his hip last weekend and he is considered day-to-day.

Cole Bishop will be in line for a spike in playing time if Rapp is not able to go in Kansas City.

Cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Matt Milano are a little further along. Benford remains in the concussion protocol, but McDermott said that he will be able to practice on a limited basis. Milano is dealing with hamstring soreness and will join Benford in the limited category.