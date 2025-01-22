Taylor Rapp won’t practice Wednesday, Christian Benford and Matt Milano will be limited

The Bills will be missing one member of the defense at Wednesday’s practice.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters at a press conference that safety Taylor Rapp will miss the team’s first on-field work ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Rapp injured his hip last weekend and he is considered day-to-day.

Cole Bishop will be in line for a spike in playing time if Rapp is not able to go in Kansas City.

Cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Matt Milano are a little further along. Benford remains in the concussion protocol, but McDermott said that he will be able to practice on a limited basis. Milano is dealing with hamstring soreness and will join Benford in the limited category.