Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan

The mass shooting at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade and rally claimed the life of one person, local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan. A GoFundMe page has been established for her family, with the goal of raising $75,000.

Via Emily Zemler of RollingStone.com, Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the cause.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss,” Swift wrote with a pair of $50,000 donations that were confirmed by Variety.com.

The effort has raised more than $200,000 as of this posting for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Her son, Marc Lopez-Galvan, was also injured in the mass shooting. He has been released from the hospital.