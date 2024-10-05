Taysom Hill, Cesar Ruiz ruled out for Monday night

Saints head coach Dennis Allen revealed that tight end Taysom Hill is dealing with rib fractures this week and fielded questions about whether Hill might go on injured reserve, so it would have been surprising if Hill was cleared to play against the Chiefs on Monday night.

The Saints confirmed that he has not been cleared on Saturday. Hill was one of five players that the team ruled out of their game in Kansas City.

Right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) and center Shane Lemieux (ankle) are also going to miss the game. Lemieux has been playing in place of the injured Erik McCoy and left guard Lucas Patrick (groin) is listed as questionable, so there are a lot of issues to deal with on the interior of the line in New Orleans.

Linebacker Willie Gay (hand) and defensive end Payton Turner (knee) are the other two players who have been ruled out. Linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) is the only other questionable player.