Teair Tart visits Bengals Friday

The Bengals saw defensive tackle D.J. Reader leave for a deal with the Lions on Thursday and they are spending some time on Friday with a player who could be part of the plan to replace him up front.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bengals are hosting Teair Tart for a visit on Friday.

Tart finished the 2023 season as a member of the Texans because they claimed him off of waivers from the Titans in December. He had three tackles in two regular season games, but was inactive in both of the team’s playoff games.

Tart had 21 tackles and a sack in 11 games with the Titans and he had 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery over his first three seasons in Tennessee.