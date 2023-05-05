 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tee Higgins, Damar Hamlin spending offseason time together

  
Published May 5, 2023 03:17 AM
nbc_pft_damarhamlinreturning_230419
April 19, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news that Damar Hamlin, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest from a blow to the chest, will return to the NFL and discuss the mental health component of his decision.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in December, in one of the most frightening sights ever seen on an NFL field. Now Hamlin and Higgins are together under much better circumstances.

Via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd posted a picture on Instagram showing himself along with Hamlin and Higgins, plus Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, relaxing with some off-road vehicles.

Higgins has said he “wasn’t in a good place ” mentally after seeing Hamlin collapse on the field. Bills quarterback Josh Allen said at the team’s first press conference after that game that everyone in the Bills’ locker room supported Higgins and in no way held him responsible.

Hamlin has been given full medical clearance to play this season and has said that he’s looking forward to getting back on the field and playing in the NFL again .