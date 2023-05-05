Tee Higgins, Damar Hamlin spending offseason time together

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in December, in one of the most frightening sights ever seen on an NFL field. Now Hamlin and Higgins are together under much better circumstances.

Via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd posted a picture on Instagram showing himself along with Hamlin and Higgins, plus Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, relaxing with some off-road vehicles.

Higgins has said he “wasn’t in a good place ” mentally after seeing Hamlin collapse on the field. Bills quarterback Josh Allen said at the team’s first press conference after that game that everyone in the Bills’ locker room supported Higgins and in no way held him responsible.

Hamlin has been given full medical clearance to play this season and has said that he’s looking forward to getting back on the field and playing in the NFL again .